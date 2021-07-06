Man charged in connection to Lawton house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged for setting fire to a home in Lawton.

Shavontay D’Sean Gardner has been charged with first-degree arson.

According to an agent from the state fire marshal’s office, on July 4, a home on Oklahoma Street in Lawton caught fire.

The homeowner reported Gardner walked into her house and was told to leave. Another witness saw him walk around the garage of the home carrying a portable propane bottle device with an attached turbo torch ignitor on it minutes before a fire was reported in the laundry room of the home.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by combustible contents in the laundry room being lit on fire by an external ignition device.

Gardner’s bond has been set at $75,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for October 25.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.