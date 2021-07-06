Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Man charged in connection to Lawton house fire

Shavontay D'Sean Gardner
Shavontay D'Sean Gardner(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged for setting fire to a home in Lawton.

Shavontay D’Sean Gardner has been charged with first-degree arson.

According to an agent from the state fire marshal’s office, on July 4, a home on Oklahoma Street in Lawton caught fire.

The homeowner reported Gardner walked into her house and was told to leave. Another witness saw him walk around the garage of the home carrying a portable propane bottle device with an attached turbo torch ignitor on it minutes before a fire was reported in the laundry room of the home.

Investigators later determined the fire was caused by combustible contents in the laundry room being lit on fire by an external ignition device.

Gardner’s bond has been set at $75,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for October 25.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in...
UPDATE: Missing Hobart teen found safe
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night

Latest News

First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend kicks off tomorrow with increasing rain chances throughout the weekend
ASCOG Shuts Duncan Nutrition Branch
ASCOG closes South Nutrition Center
Vice Chair of FISTA Mark Brace said this is another step in the right direction for the Trust.
FISTA approves agreement with consulting firm
Kristopher Wade Fargo has been charged with malicious injury to property and third degree...
Man charged in Lawton burglaries