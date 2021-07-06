Man charged in Lawton burglaries

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing charges for attempting to break into homes in Lawton.

Kristopher Wade Fargo has been charged with malicious injury to property and third degree burglary.

According to court documents, after breaking the back windows of a first victim’s home, Fargo later kicked the front door of a second victim’s home and broke into that person’s vehicle by breaking the driver’s side window and front windshield.

Malicious injury to property is punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine not exceeding $1,000 or by both fine and imprisonment.

Burglary in the third degree is punishable by up to five years of imprisonment.

Both are considered felonies.

Fargo’s bond has been set for $25,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.