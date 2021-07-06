Oklahoma Dept. of Commerce names new director of marketing

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has a new Director of Marketing and Communications.

The department announced Amy Blackburn will take on the role to lead the division and serve as the agency’s public information officer.

According to the department, Blackburn has served as the Director of State Branding since February 2020. She will retain that role while moving into the new one, though she will no longer keep her role as Director of Web and Citizen Experience at the Office of Management & Enterprise Services.

“Amy brings impressive expertise and leadership to our team. As we work to diversify our economy and strengthen Oklahoma communities, I am confident that she can help us share the message of Oklahoma’s many pro-business advantages,” said Scott Mueller, Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development.

Blackburn got her bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Oklahoma State University.

