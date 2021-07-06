Expert Connections
OSDH wants feedback on WIC program

Oklahoma State Department of Health logo
Oklahoma State Department of Health logo(Oklahoma State department of Health)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health is looking for public input on its WIC program.

The agency is seeking public comments regarding the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, also known as WIC. The input is needed for the State Plan of Program Operations for the 2022 Federal Fiscal Year.

WIC is federally funded and offers assistance for low income pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum women as well as infants and children up to five years old.

More than 60,000 Oklahomans are estimated to take part in the WIC program each month.

Public comments are requested by July 30. They can be emailed to TerryB@health.ok.gov or by calling 405-426-8500 extension 68515 or 1-888-655-2942.

