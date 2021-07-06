Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Drive Out Hunger event begins July 12

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has partnered with Homeland Stores for Drive Out Hunger. The event takes place from July 12 to 17.

During the food drive, Oklahomans are encouraged to donate nonperishable, shelf stable food at store locations throughout central and western Oklahoma at Homeland, United Supermarkets, Cash Saver and Food Pyramid locations.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for Oklahomans. In the past year we have seen a up to 30 percent increase in the need for food assistance,” Chief Executive Officer of the Regional Food Bank Stacy Dykstra said. “The pandemic has also greatly impacted the amount of food we receive from food drives, including the loss of a food drive that brings in more than 760,000 pounds of donated food each year.”

Most needed items include canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter, rice and beans along with healthier options like low sodium items, whole grains and fruit in 100 percent juice.

All food donated during the drive will go directly to a Regional Food Bank partner where it will be distributed in the community where it was collected.

