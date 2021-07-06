Temple and Duke Public Schools receive art grants

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eleven rural Oklahoma school districts have been selected to receive a new innovative fine arts program for the upcoming school year.

Temple Public Schools in Cotton County and Duke Public Schools in Jackson County were among the districts who receive the Art Tech program.

Oklahoma Art Tech is a $5.8 million grant over five years to expand access to visual arts, dance, drama or music courses to schools that would otherwise have limited or no arts programs.

Art Tech equips teachers with a no-cost standards-based fine arts curriculum and art supplies.

In addition, visiting teaching artists provide monthly hands-on lessons.

Art Tech will focus on Pre-K through fifth grade programs in its initial year and will expand to include middle schools and high schools next year.

Applications for next year will reopen in fall for all districts.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.