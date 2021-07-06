Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Temple and Duke Public Schools receive art grants

Temple and Duke Public Schools were among the districts to receive the Art Tech program.
Temple and Duke Public Schools were among the districts to receive the Art Tech program.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Eleven rural Oklahoma school districts have been selected to receive a new innovative fine arts program for the upcoming school year.

Temple Public Schools in Cotton County and Duke Public Schools in Jackson County were among the districts who receive the Art Tech program.

Oklahoma Art Tech is a $5.8 million grant over five years to expand access to visual arts, dance, drama or music courses to schools that would otherwise have limited or no arts programs.

Art Tech equips teachers with a no-cost standards-based fine arts curriculum and art supplies.

In addition, visiting teaching artists provide monthly hands-on lessons.

Art Tech will focus on Pre-K through fifth grade programs in its initial year and will expand to include middle schools and high schools next year.

Applications for next year will reopen in fall for all districts.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in...
UPDATE: Missing Hobart teen found safe
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night

Latest News

Tina King talks with 7News about the events Lawton Public Library has planned for the month
Lawton Public Library hosts Adultish Crafts
Oklahoma State Department of Health logo
OSDH wants feedback on WIC program
Oklahoma Department of Commerce
Oklahoma Dept. of Commerce names new director of marketing
12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton