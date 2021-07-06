Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 6th Edition

By Xavier McClure
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7 News Anchors Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson give the latest details on a missing teen from Hobert, Altus City Council’s decision to possibly fill the vacant Mayoral position. Plus, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe requests funding from Congress to upgrade the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District, how that could affect the Altus Dam and Lake Altus, in your Texoma Sunrise Headlines on your Tuesday, July 6th.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in...
Hobart police are on the search for missing teen
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is providing additional dental benefits to all adult...
OHCA offering additional dental benefits to SoonerCare members

Latest News

Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 6th Edition
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 6th Edition
Today's forecast: mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s
First Alert 7 Forecast
Today: mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s
First Alert Forecast (7/6AM)
Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in...
Hobart police are on the search for missing teen