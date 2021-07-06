Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 6th Edition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7 News Anchors Chase Scheuer and Haley Wilson give the latest details on a missing teen from Hobert, Altus City Council’s decision to possibly fill the vacant Mayoral position. Plus, Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe requests funding from Congress to upgrade the Lugert-Altus Irrigation District, how that could affect the Altus Dam and Lake Altus, in your Texoma Sunrise Headlines on your Tuesday, July 6th.

