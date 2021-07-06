Expert Connections
‘Voice’ stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton wed in Oklahoma

In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd...
In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. “The Voice” coaches Stefani and Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma. Images were posted Monday, July 5, 2021, of their wedding.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “The Voice” coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrated their nuptials over the Fourth of July holiday during a weekend wedding in Oklahoma.

The pop star and the country star posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing under a twilight sky. A representative for Shelton said they married in his home state of Oklahoma and the No Doubt singer tagged the wedding photos with Saturday’s date.

In one photo, Shelton was dressed in jeans and driving a golf cart decorated with white tulle, while Stefani showed off her white boots under her wedding dress and held up a bouquet of white flowers.

The two singers announced their engagement in October. The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two later began dating. They have released a couple of duets together, including “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

