Altus City Council votes on mayor vacancy

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus City Council appointed a new mayor on July 6 in a city council meeting.

With a 6-to-2 vote, members selected Vice Mayor Robert Garrison to fill the remaining year-and-a-half of former mayor Jack Smiley’s term.

As a member of the city council, Garrison worked with Altus Public Schools, and has served as the head coach of Altus High School’s Track and Field Team for the last eight years.

The council will vote on when to swear in Garrison at a later date, along with decisions on filling Garrison’s city council seat and naming a new vice mayor.

