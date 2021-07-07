Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus City Council votes on mayor vacancy

The Altus City Council appointed Altus Vice Mayor Robert Garrison as new mayor
The Altus City Council appointed Altus Vice Mayor Robert Garrison as new mayor(City of Altus)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus City Council appointed a new mayor on July 6 in a city council meeting.

With a 6-to-2 vote, members selected Vice Mayor Robert Garrison to fill the remaining year-and-a-half of former mayor Jack Smiley’s term.

As a member of the city council, Garrison worked with Altus Public Schools, and has served as the head coach of Altus High School’s Track and Field Team for the last eight years.

The council will vote on when to swear in Garrison at a later date, along with decisions on filling Garrison’s city council seat and naming a new vice mayor.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
Authorities with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in...
UPDATE: Missing Hobart teen found safe
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night

Latest News

The Altus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to take a Make Altus Progressive, or...
City of Altus to conduct anti-mosquito fogging
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Warming trend kicks off tomorrow with increasing rain chances throughout the weekend
ASCOG Shuts Duncan Nutrition Branch
ASCOG closes South Nutrition Center
Vice Chair of FISTA Mark Brace said this is another step in the right direction for the Trust.
FISTA approves agreement with consulting firm