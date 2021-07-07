Expert Connections
Chisholm Trail Arts Council youth camp enrollment

The Chisholm Trail Arts Council is accepting enrollments for their “Arts Explosion” Youth Arts...
The Chisholm Trail Arts Council is accepting enrollments for their “Arts Explosion” Youth Arts Camp.(Chisholm Trail Arts Council)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Trail Arts Council is accepting enrollments for their “Arts Explosion” Youth Arts Camp.

Enrollment for the summer art program will be open through July 12, and the camp will begin July 19 through July 23.

The camp will be hosted at the Stephens County Fairgrounds, with students divided by grade level.

Right now, there’s limited space for students from kindergarten to 2nd grade, but there are still spots open for students who just finished 3rd through 5th grades.

For more information visit chisholmtrailarts.com.

First Alert Forecast | 7/9AM