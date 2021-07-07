Expert Connections
Compassionate Friends takes orders for memorial bricks at Children’s Memorial Garden

The Compassionate Friends (Source: KCBD Video)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill chapter of the Compassionate Friends is taking orders for memorial bricks to be laid at the Children’s Memorial Garden at Elmer Thomas Park.

The non-profit organization is one of over 600 chapters which help grieving parents mourn the loss off their children.

The bricks are engraved with the names of those children, and loving messages to parents.

They’re available for purchase year round; however, the bricks are only placed once a year during a dedication ceremony.

This year’s ceremony will be on September 19.

The cut-off for orders is July 15, to ensure they’re ready in time before the ceremony.

Order forms are available on the organization’s Facebook page, or they can be requested at 580-291-7425.

