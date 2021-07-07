Dr. Dale Bratzler hosts a press conference COVID-19 updates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has seen an increase in new COVID-19 cases across the state. Tulsa County had the largest number of new cases.

Northeast Oklahoma is the hotspot for new cases.

More than a third of the 158 Oklahomans currently hospitalized are in Intensive Care Units.

OU’s Chief COVID expert Dr. Dale Bratzler held a coronavirus update July 7.

He believes this surge in cases are coming from our neighboring states of Missouri and Arkansas.

“I think it is important to remember in a community there are always going to be more people infected than got a test done,” OU’s Chief COVID expert Dr. Dale Bratzler said. “In fact, the state health department reported today that just over 2k active cases of COVID in Oklahoma. We know that number far underestimates the number of people who are infected in the community that are a symptomatic or minimally symptomatic and never felt compelled to go get a test done. Those people may be able to spread the virus to other people but did not have a test done. Always remember the reported number of people infected will always underestimate the total number of people who have the particular infection.”

