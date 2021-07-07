Fire marshal investigating fire at Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fire marshal is investigating a fire that broke out at a Lawton home Wednesday.

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the fire on Northwest Arlington Avenue around 7 a.m.

When they got there, crews said there was light smoke coming from the building. They were able to put the fire out.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief, due to on-scene circumstances, the fire marshal was called to investigate. It’s not clear what those circumstances were.

