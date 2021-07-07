Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fire marshal investigating fire at Lawton home

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the fire on Northwest Arlington Avenue around 7 a.m.
The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the fire on Northwest Arlington Avenue around 7 a.m.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The fire marshal is investigating a fire that broke out at a Lawton home Wednesday.

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the fire on Northwest Arlington Avenue around 7 a.m.

When they got there, crews said there was light smoke coming from the building. They were able to put the fire out.

According to the Assistant Fire Chief, due to on-scene circumstances, the fire marshal was called to investigate. It’s not clear what those circumstances were.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Shavontay D'Sean Gardner
Man charged in connection to Lawton house fire
Oklahoma death row inmate dies from health complications
Kristopher Wade Fargo has been charged with malicious injury to property and third degree...
Man charged in Lawton burglaries

Latest News

Man arrested for assaulting Lawton police officer
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, July 7th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 7th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, July 7th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 7th
Low threat for rain today but high pressure (good weather) is on the way
First Alert 7 Forecast