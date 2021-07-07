First Alert Forecast (7/7AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Half way through an already shortened work week! Hopefully everyone has a fantastic day today! Here’s the set up we have right now. Conditions for the morning commute will stay quiet. Skies are mostly clear and dry. Winds are light and temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s. The sun will rise at 6:28AM. A cold front is currently located to our north but will dip south as the day goes on. As it moves across the state, this will enhance rain chances but the threat still remains low for most of the area. Not everyone will see rain but those that do will see light isolated rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms. If showers pop up, it would be mainly after noon. Skies for the most part will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures rising into the low 90s by the afternoon. Southwest winds will stay light at 5 to 15mph.

This cold front will eventually dissipate and essentially wash out sometime tonight or early tomorrow morning. A ridge of high pressure will build over the southern Plains for Thursday and Friday, nearly eliminating the chances for showers and storms over these days. Both days will consist of mostly sunny skies, higher winds and some-what warmer, closer to average, daytime temperatures. Look for the mid 90s with winds mainly out of the southwest to south at 10 to 15mph. Gusts will be higher but not by much.

High pressure will break down allowing for a stronger cold front to arrive over the weekend. The arrival of this front will be Saturday night/ early Sunday morning. As this front moves into Oklahoma and Texas, showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Some storms may be strong/ borderline severe. Ahead of the front, the day on Saturday is looking to stay mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s. Southwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Once the front passes, temperatures will cool into the upper 80s by Sunday afternoon. Winds will shift towards the north staying at 10 to 15mph.

To kick off the work week, showers and some storms will continue to be possible as a weak disturbance lingers over the area. Our far eastern counties really from highway-81 east would be the area to see anything next week.

Going forward the forecast seems to dry out but daytime high temperatures will remain mostly below average for the coming week. Morning lows will be close to average.

