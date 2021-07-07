First Alert Weather 7News: Warm and dry to end the workweek before a cold front brings rain this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The hit and miss showers and storms we have seen today are expected to persist for the rest of the afternoon and evening before diminishing overnight. Most of the rain should be gone by the early morning hours tomorrow. Lows tonight will be in the lower 70s with winds out of the northeast at 5 mph.

Tomorrow will see a stray shower or two in the afternoon, but overall will be mostly sunny and warm. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 90s. Friday will be a similar story to Thursday, experiencing little to no rain and temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. Despite how warm it will be, it is still below what we should be at for this time of year as average high temperatures for early July is 96°. It will feel slightly warmer outside the next couple days due to moisture still hanging around Texoma.

This weekend will start off calm and warm throughout the daytime hours on Saturday, but a cold front will move into northern Oklahoma bringing showers and storms Saturday night. Some storms could be strong, but no severe weather is expected as forcing mechanisms for this weekend aren’t impressive, although that could change as the cold front approaches Oklahoma. Rain will continue throughout the day on Sunday and into part of the day on Monday before diminishing as the cold front moves off toward the east, giving way for warmer and drier weather to return to start the workweek. Temperatures will dip down to the upper 80s on Sunday as a result of the cold front, but will rebound back into the 90s by early next week.

