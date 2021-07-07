Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Indiana police officer fatally shot outside federal building

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer...
Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that an officer died Wednesday afternoon after being shot.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a western Indiana police officer has been fatally shot.

Sgt. Ryan Adamson of the Terre Haute Police Department confirmed on Twitter that the officer died Wednesday afternoon.

Police haven’t released the name of the officer, pending notification of family.

The Tribune-Star reports the shooting occurred outside a federal office building behind the Vigo County Courthouse.

Adamson hasn’t released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Man steals from Ulta
Man steals thousands in merchandise from Lawton store
Shavontay D'Sean Gardner
Man charged in connection to Lawton house fire
Kristopher Wade Fargo has been charged with malicious injury to property and third degree...
Man charged in Lawton burglaries
Man arrested for assaulting Lawton police officer

Latest News

A Confederate monument in Tuskegee is now behind police tape after an attempt was made...
Sheriff: Former Ala. mayor involved in vandalism of Confederate monument using lift, electric saw
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called after a juvenile was reported under water at...
One taken to hospital after falling into McCasland Pond
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Kayeden Stutzman, a 2-year-old boy missing from the San...
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; police say 2-year-old found
Over 200 first responders from across the U.S. had removed 4,207 cubic yards of debris from the...
Search of collapsed condo shifts from rescue to recovery
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Dr. Dale Bratzler hosts a press conference COVID-19 updates