Junior Citizens Police Academy’s application is now open

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Sign-ups are underway for a junior citizens police academy for children ages 8 to 16 years old.

The course includes information on community issues and day to day operations, and a lot of the information will be taught through hands-on training, including patrol, K9 units and the IT department.

Lawton Police Department said the students will hear from most of the departments, giving kids a chance to see if law enforcement is a potential career choice, and what parts of the job interest them the most.

If not, they’ll learn tips on how to defend themselves in threatening situations.

LPD said building these relationships is important for the community.

