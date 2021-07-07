Lawsuit to remove state’s corporate commissioners

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A lawsuit seeks to remove one of the state’s three Corporation Commissioners alleges his being on the board violates the Oklahoma Constitution due to a business conflict of interest.

The suit was brought by former state Representative Mike Reynolds on June 30.

Reynolds said Commissioner Todd Hiett is in violation of the constitution because he also serves on the SpiritBank board.

Hiett called the suit “frivolous,” and said he has hired an attorney to make sure none of his personal business dealings would be a conflict with his service on commission.

Hiett has until July 20 to reply to Reynolds’ requests to take up the case.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.