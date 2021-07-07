Leslie Powell Gallery teams with Lawton Farmers Market and Arts for All

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery is teaming up with the Lawton Farmers Market and Arts for All to hold the second annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition.

The art show reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m.o on July 9 at the Leslie Powell Gallery.

The Tomato Festival itself is a weekend long event, from July 10 to 11, and includes activities such as a salsa contest, the Great Tomato Catch-Up Fun Run, giveaways, food trucks, and live music.

