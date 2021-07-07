Expert Connections
Leslie Powell Gallery teams with Lawton Farmers Market and Arts for All

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Leslie Powell Gallery is teaming up with the Lawton Farmers Market and Arts for All to hold the second annual Lawton Farmers Market Tomato Festival Art Competition.

The art show reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m.o on July 9 at the Leslie Powell Gallery.

The Tomato Festival itself is a weekend long event, from July 10 to 11, and includes activities such as a salsa contest, the Great Tomato Catch-Up Fun Run, giveaways, food trucks, and live music.

