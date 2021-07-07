Man arrested for assaulting Lawton police officer

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been arrested in Lawton for assaulting a police officer.

According to a police report, on July 6 around 9:30 p.m., officers were called to Northwest 24th Street for a domestic disturbance.

When officers got there, they spotted a man yelling at a woman for calling police, and then he ran off. Officers followed after him and said he stopped when they shined a flashlight on him.

Police said they got him in handcuffs when he reached for his back pockets and started pulling away from officers.

Police then moved him to the ground, removed his back pack and patted him down.

According to the police report, when officers tried to get him into the back of the patrol unit, he started pulling away, refusing to pick up his feet or bend at the waist, and then head-butted an officer on the right side of the face. Then officers brought him to the ground to try to gain control, at which point one said the suspect then scratched behind the ear and on the forehead.

He was eventually put into the back of the patrol car, where officers said he headbutted the passenger side rear window. One of the officers opened the door to get him to stop, and said the suspect then pushed the door open and jumped out and tried to run off before being brought back into the car.

A later search of his backpack revealed several jars of marijuana. Police said he does not have a medical marijuana card.

He was booked in the Lawton city jail for assault on a police officer, resisting a police officer and marijuana prohibited.

