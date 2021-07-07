One taken to hospital after falling into McCasland Pond

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after going underwater at Cameron University’s McCasland Pond.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron University’s Senior Director of Public Affairs Keith Mitchell said maintenance workers spotted three juveniles playing near the pond and called Cameron Police.

When one of the three went under water, a maintenance worker jumped in to rescue them, but was unable to get them out until Lawton Police and medical crew got there.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

