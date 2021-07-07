Expert Connections
Southwest Oklahoma continues to fog out mosquitoes

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Towns across southwest Oklahoma are spraying for mosquitoes due to heavy rainfall leading to an increase in the insects.

Temple, Cache, Walters, Snyder, Hobart, Elgin and Altus are among those fogging.

City of Lawton employees are continuing to fog.

According to a Lawton doctor, people should avoid standing water, which is a breeding ground for the bugs.

He’s reminding people to wear bug spray outside and stock up on medicines that soothe itchy bites.

