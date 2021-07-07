Southwest Oklahoma continues to fog out mosquitoes

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Towns across southwest Oklahoma are spraying for mosquitoes due to heavy rainfall leading to an increase in the insects.

Temple, Cache, Walters, Snyder, Hobart, Elgin and Altus are among those fogging.

City of Lawton employees are continuing to fog.

According to a Lawton doctor, people should avoid standing water, which is a breeding ground for the bugs.

He’s reminding people to wear bug spray outside and stock up on medicines that soothe itchy bites.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.