An arrest warrant is issued for a man Comanche County man

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant is out a for a man accused of making indecent proposals to a teen late last year.

Investigators say in October 2020, Shauntoris Bradshaw Senior touched the 15-year-old, in “a lewd or lascivious manner.”

He’s charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, and a bond has been set for $50,000.

