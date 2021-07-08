Expert Connections
Annual State of Agriculture and Tourism Luncheon

The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held the annual State of Agriculture and Tourism Luncheon on July 8(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce held the annual State of Agriculture and Tourism Luncheon on July 8 at the Hilton Garden Inn with guest speaker Todd Stallbaumer. He’s the Consumer and Trade Marketing Director for Oklahoma’s Tourism and Recreation Department.

Stallbaumer said tourism has spiked in the state.

“...Tourism is booming it’s leading the economy and bringing people back to the state and getting people back to work,” he said.

Stallbaumer said he hopes Oklahoma continues to add more attractions to draw in more tourists and revenue.

