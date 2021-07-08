Broken Arrow man charged in false bomb threats

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KSWO) - Jeremy Quenton Bell, 41, of Broken Arrow has been charged in two counts of sending false information regarding explosive devices to U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe on April 6 and U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on May 16.

In an email sent to Inhofe Bell said “Might want to check your Tulsa office for explosives” according to documents.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Bell reportedly sent a statement to Tlaib which said, “So now that you have identified as a supporter of Nazism I would advise to check your Michigan offices for explosives. As well as your homes. Also, for the staff it might be best if you distance yourself.”

The U.S. Capital Police Threat Assessment Section, Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad and the FBI are investigating.

