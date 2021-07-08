Expert Connections
Cache man’s charge amended in rape case

Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a...
Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A charge has been amended in the case against a Cache man accused of raping a young teen.

Michael Myott is charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Investigators say the 62-year-old Myott inappropriately touched the victim in June of last year.

He was initially charged with a count of sodomy, but that charge was amended today to lewd or indecent acts.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

