Cache man’s charge amended in rape case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A charge has been amended in the case against a Cache man accused of raping a young teen.

Michael Myott is charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

Investigators say the 62-year-old Myott inappropriately touched the victim in June of last year.

He was initially charged with a count of sodomy, but that charge was amended today to lewd or indecent acts.

He is being held on a $75,000 bond.

