City of Cache tackles mosquito issue

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Dr. Daniel Joyce, small pockets of rain like in Lawton this morning are to blame for mosquito overpopulation.

“This is an unusual season this year,” Joyce said. “We have a lot more rain. There’s some years we don’t have rain for 100 straight days. this time we have it in July, so that’s why our mosquitoes are bad this year.”

To curb it, cities like Cache are treating bodies of standing water with larvicide to kill mosquito eggs starting today, and on Friday they’ll fog the entire town.

Code Enforcement Officer Paul Couture said there are steps residents can take to help, too.

“What we’re doing out here in the City of Cache to help bring it down is, of course, asking our residents to please get their lawns mowed, get their backyards cleaned up,” Couture said. “That helps a lot to keep the mosquitoes down.”

The most affected areas are drainage ditches in the city park and the lagoons next to the animal shelter.

He said people should make sure their children aren’t playing in the treated water, and to remember humans aren’t the only ones at risk.

“We want to keep the mosquito population down, people getting bit, and we also have pets, a lot of dogs, and of course, dogs can get heartworm from mosquito bites and we want to protect our pets as well,” Couture said.

Joyce said to wear bug spray that contains the chemical repellent DEET while outside, and stock up on medicines that soothe the itchy bites.

“If you get a bug bite, the biggest ones is antihistamines, so your Benadryl or any of those over-the-counter ones, Benadryl creams, calamine lotion’s good,” Joyce said. “Good for anti-itch. Over-the-counter hydrocortisone is okay.”

He said baking soda and oatmeal baths are effective, but the hydrogen peroxide method can cause irritation.

“You want to try something to stop the itching a bit because you can get secondary infection,” Joyce said. “You can scratch it to the point where it gets infected and if you start seeing those bug bites kinda going up your arm, that’s a concern of secondary infection.”

With only seven documented cases of West Nile Virus reported in Oklahoma last year, he said there’s not much cause for concern about viruses spreading.

