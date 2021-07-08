City of Lawton looking for performers for International Festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is looking for performers for the upcoming International Festival.

The 42nd annual International Festival is scheduled for September 24, 25 and 26 at Elmer Thomas Park.

There will be two main stages for volunteer performers at the event, giving performers a chance to display aspects of different cultures.

If you are interested in performing at this year’s festival, applications can be submitted to the City of Lawton’s Arts & Humanities Division by July 30. They can also be submitted via email to lahc@lawtonok.gov.

All applications will be reviewed and approved by the International Festival Committee.

Applications can be found at the Arts & Humanities Division at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium at 801 Northwest Ferris.

