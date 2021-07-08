Expert Connections
City of Lawton’s Race Relations Commission to hold meeting

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Race Relations Commission will meet July 8.

Old business items on the agenda include the approval of subcommittees within the commission.

Once those are established they will be able to meet officially.

From there, they will approve the chair, vice chair and treasurer for the committees.

Also on the agenda is discussing a date, time, and location of a community resource fair.

The Race Relations Commission will meet at 6 p.m. July 8, at City Hall.

