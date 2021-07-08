Covid-19 cases are increasing in the area

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Just as things seemed to be getting back to normal, Coronavirus cases are beginning to rise throughout southwest Oklahoma again.

Brandie Combs with the State Health Department said the COVID-19 delta variant has made its way to Oklahoma and is the reason behind the increase.

Three weeks of cases on the rise and Comanche County has more than a hundred active cases while surrounding counties are only seeing single-digit numbers in cases.

“We don’t want to lose sight of what we’ve gone through over the last 18-months and we know that there are certain things that work. So, those mitigation factors that we talk about which is social distancing and wearing a mask, and I know that everyone is really tired of that, and I get it, but as we start variants come into our community we have to be cognizant and make sure we are doing everything we can to protect our communities,” Combs said.

Continuing to get tested when dealing with any type of sickness can help keep the community safe and bring a stop to the uptick in cases.

“If everyone stops testing then we’re not able to identify what variants we have in our community, and if we don’t know what variants our community it’s hard to target our efforts. So, knowing the virus and what variants of the virus that we have circulating in the community is critical.”

Combs also added that not getting tested to see if you are positive gives the variant a chance to change, making the vaccine less effective.

“Right now, we are fortunate that the vaccines we have available Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson. They seem to be holding up really well and providing pretty decent protection against this virus, but we have to recognize that all three of the vaccines, none of them are 100-percent, none of them are a cure.”

