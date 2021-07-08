Crime Stoppers holds first chief’s breakfast

Expert Connections
Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma held their first ever chief's breakfast
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma held their first ever chief’s breakfast July 8.

Representatives from law enforcement agencies across the area came out to connect and see what resources they have available to better serve the community.

“This is the Southwest Oklahoma community, and we’re all operating as one team,” President of Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma Shereyl Grubbs said. “And Crime Stoppers is a tool that can help do that because it bridges the borders between counties and lets everyone work together on one page.”

Grubbs said they hope to continue having and growing the event.

