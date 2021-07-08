Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called after a juvenile was reported under water at...
One taken to hospital after falling into McCasland Pond
Man arrested for assaulting Lawton police officer
12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a...
Cache man’s charge amended in rape case
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded with the Cache Police Department in an...
An arrest warrant is issued for a man Comanche County man

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Video from the night of the Haitian president's assassination appears to show assailants...
Video appears to show moments after Haitian president's assassination
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A tops customer satisfaction charts for 7th year in a row
Procession for a Terre Haute officer killed in a shooting.
Terre Haute police officer procession