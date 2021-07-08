First Alert Forecast (7/8AM)

Expert Connections
Beautiful day with rain chances returning for the weekend
By Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy pre-Friday Texoma! We are in for a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 mph keeping us nice and warm throughout the day.

Tomorrow will be a copy and paste of what we see today, sunny skies with temperatures in the low-to-mid 90s. Winds will start to pick up from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Although we are still in the low 90s, we are still below average for this time of year. Our average high temperatures for early July is 96°. A great day to spend time outside with any outdoor activities!

This weekend will start off fairly nice with highs in the mid-to-low 90s throughout the day on Saturday, but a cold front will make its way into northern Oklahoma increasing our rain chances with showers and storms Saturday night. Some storms could be severe with the main threats being damaging winds and heavy rain. Rain will continue throughout the overnight hours into Sunday and part of the day on Monday before moving out of our area.

Warmer and drier weather will return to start next week.

Have a safe and great day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker

