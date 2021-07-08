Initial, continued unemployment numbers go slightly up in Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s initial and continued unemployment claims have gone up slightly.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported for the week ending June 26, the number of initial claims was 9,231. That is an increase of 70 from the previous week.

Continued claims for the same week reached 34,714, an increase of 322 from the week before.

The advance numbers for the week ending July 3 nationally has initial claims at 373,000, which is up 2,000 from the week before.

Officials with the OESC said they are still working through applications for the $1,200 Back to Work Initiative.

“The OESC team is actively reviewing and verifying applications for the Back to Work Initiative,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “About 10% of applications have moved on to the final review process and the remainder have not made it through all stages of the application because they do not meet the eligibility qualifications. We are seeing that a significant number of applicants have made mistakes in the application process that caused them to be denied, whether it was a blurry photo or mismatching information between the paystubs and the application form. If you believe you are eligible and you were denied, we strongly encourage you to review the submission instructions carefully and to reapply for the initiative.”

If someone believes they are eligible and were denied, they can go to https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html to re-apply.

