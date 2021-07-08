Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Initial, continued unemployment numbers go slightly up in Oklahoma

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s initial and continued unemployment claims have gone up slightly.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reported for the week ending June 26, the number of initial claims was 9,231. That is an increase of 70 from the previous week.

Continued claims for the same week reached 34,714, an increase of 322 from the week before.

The advance numbers for the week ending July 3 nationally has initial claims at 373,000, which is up 2,000 from the week before.

Officials with the OESC said they are still working through applications for the $1,200 Back to Work Initiative.

“The OESC team is actively reviewing and verifying applications for the Back to Work Initiative,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “About 10% of applications have moved on to the final review process and the remainder have not made it through all stages of the application because they do not meet the eligibility qualifications. We are seeing that a significant number of applicants have made mistakes in the application process that caused them to be denied, whether it was a blurry photo or mismatching information between the paystubs and the application form. If you believe you are eligible and you were denied, we strongly encourage you to review the submission instructions carefully and to reapply for the initiative.”

If someone believes they are eligible and were denied, they can go to https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.html to re-apply.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called after a juvenile was reported under water at...
One taken to hospital after falling into McCasland Pond
Man arrested for assaulting Lawton police officer
12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a...
Cache man’s charge amended in rape case
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded with the Cache Police Department in an...
An arrest warrant is issued for a man Comanche County man

Latest News

File photo of the 2018 International Festival in Lawton
City of Lawton looking for performers for International Festival
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, July 8th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 8th
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, July 8th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: July 8th
Beautiful day with rain chances returning for the weekend
First Alert Forecast