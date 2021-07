LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to the hospital around 7 p.m. July 7 after an injury accident in east Lawton at Flowermound and Gore.

Lawton Police said three cars crashed when one rear-ended another and caused a chain reaction.

They suspect it was due to inattentive driving.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.