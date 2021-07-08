Expert Connections
Sen. Inhofe requests money to improve rural Oklahoma roads

Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $65 million in additional federal funding for eight rural highway...
Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $65 million in additional federal funding for eight rural highway projects in Oklahoma.(Oklahoma Department of Transportation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some highways in southwest Oklahoma could see improvements thanks to potential federal funding.

Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $65 million in additional federal funding for eight rural highway projects in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the money would be used to resurface and add paved shoulders to several narrow, two-lane highways.

The highways being considered include:

  • Atoka County: SH-3 from Lane to Farris, $16 million
  • Caddo County: US-277 from Cement to I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike, $10 million
  • Jackson County: US-283 just north of the Red River near Elmer, $6 million
  • Osage County: SH-20 east of Hominy, $8 million
  • Texas County: SH-136 south of US-412 in Guymon, $8 million
  • Washita County: SH-152 near Dill City, $4.6 million
  • Woods County: US-64 east of SH-14 near Alva (Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation only), $4 million
  • Woods County: US-281 east of Waynoka, $8 million

