Sen. Inhofe requests money to improve rural Oklahoma roads

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some highways in southwest Oklahoma could see improvements thanks to potential federal funding.

Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $65 million in additional federal funding for eight rural highway projects in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the money would be used to resurface and add paved shoulders to several narrow, two-lane highways.

The highways being considered include:

Atoka County: SH-3 from Lane to Farris, $16 million

Caddo County: US-277 from Cement to I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike, $10 million

Jackson County: US-283 just north of the Red River near Elmer, $6 million

Osage County: SH-20 east of Hominy, $8 million

Texas County: SH-136 south of US-412 in Guymon, $8 million

Washita County: SH-152 near Dill City, $4.6 million

Woods County: US-64 east of SH-14 near Alva (Right-of-way acquisition and utility relocation only), $4 million

Woods County: US-281 east of Waynoka, $8 million

