Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton case

Melissa Parish
Melissa Parish(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman has pleaded guilty for a series of crimes that happened outside a Lawton club in 2019.

Melissa Parish pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding police and leaving the scene after injury.

Investigators said Parish was driving outside Scooters in Lawton in 2019 and hit parked cars before hitting a man who attempted to stop her. She then got into a brief chase with police.

As a part of her plea deal, Parish was sentenced to two years in the Comanche County Detention Center with eight years suspended and she will have to pay restitution.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called after a juvenile was reported under water at...
One taken to hospital after falling into McCasland Pond
Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a...
Cache man’s charge amended in rape case
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded with the Cache Police Department in an...
An arrest warrant is issued for a man Comanche County man
12 arrested in prostitution sting in Lawton
Man arrested for assaulting Lawton police officer

Latest News

Just as things seemed to be getting back to normal, Coronavirus cases are beginning to rise...
Covid-19 cases are increasing in the area
southwest oklahoma corvette club
Southwest Oklahoma Corvette Club Showcase is this weekend
George Keck of VFW was in studio on July 8 with details for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser...
VFW Fundraiser dinner event this weekend
Sen. Jim Inhofe has requested $65 million in additional federal funding for eight rural highway...
Sen. Inhofe requests money to improve rural Oklahoma roads