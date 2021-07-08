Woman pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton case

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman has pleaded guilty for a series of crimes that happened outside a Lawton club in 2019.

Melissa Parish pleaded guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding police and leaving the scene after injury.

Investigators said Parish was driving outside Scooters in Lawton in 2019 and hit parked cars before hitting a man who attempted to stop her. She then got into a brief chase with police.

As a part of her plea deal, Parish was sentenced to two years in the Comanche County Detention Center with eight years suspended and she will have to pay restitution.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.