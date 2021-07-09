Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: An approaching front brings a chance for storms Saturday night

Isolated strong-to-severe storms possible
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a chance for a stray shower or storm before midnight across southeastern parts of Texoma, otherwise decreasing clouds with overnight lows falling into the low 70s.

On Friday, a ridge of high pressure expands eastward, therefore high temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid 90s. Also, high humidity will aid in feels-like temperatures to approach 100 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

It will be a quiet start to the weekend with showers and thunderstorms developing along and ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be enough energy available Saturday evening for the potential for isolated strong-to-severe thunderstorms across southwest Oklahoma. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, small hail and localized flooding. Temperatures will go from the mid 90s on Saturday to the upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday.

A few lingering showers are possible south of the Red River on Sunday, otherwise skies will become mostly sunny.

