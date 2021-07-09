7News First Alert Weather: Severe storms possible Saturday evening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and breezy at times with winds out of the south at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70s.

On Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with temperatures topping out in the mid 90s due to prefrontal warming. A cold front will approach Texoma during the evening hours allowing a cluster of thunderstorms to develop along and ahead of the front. There will be enough energy available for a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms. A higher coverage of rain is expected east of a Lawton-to-Wichita Falls line. The first storms will kick off along I-40 anywhere between 4:00 - 8:00 PM. The best chance for storms in Lawton, Altus, Duncan, Waurika and other areas in southwest Oklahoma will be between 7:00 - 11:00 PM. Storms will increase in coverage south of the Red River to include Wichita Falls between 10:00 PM and 4:00 AM, with a lingering shower still possible by sunrise.

The main threats along and just south I-40 include hail up to the size of golf balls and 60-80 mph wind gusts. The main threats for the rest of southwest Oklahoma and along the Red River include hail up to the size of ping pong balls and 60-70 mph wind gusts. The main threats for areas across northwest and northcentral Texas include hail up to the size of quarters and 60-70 mph wind gusts. Localized flooding will also be a concern for areas that experience strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Rain will taper off throughout Sunday morning with skies gradually becoming mostly sunny. It will be slightly cooler compared to Saturday with highs topping out around 90 degrees.

Temperatures will moderate back into the mid 90s with lots of sunshine by the middle of next week.

