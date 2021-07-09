Expert Connections
Cameron University alumna receives statewide honor

Michelle Rahn
Michelle Rahn(Courtesy Photo)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A graduate from Cameron University received a statewide honor.

Michelle Rahn was one of five winners at the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s 35th Academic Awards Celebration. She received the 2020 - 21 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence in Elementary Teaching.

Rahn is a sixth grade science, technology, engineering and math teacher at Will Rogers Junior High School in Claremore.

Rahn earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Cameron University in 2008 as part of its partnership with Rogers State University. That partnership offers elementary education and social studies education programs on the RSU campus.

Rahn was previously a finalist for Oklahoma’s Teacher of the Year in 2020. She also received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching in 2016.

