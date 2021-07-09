Current COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma

Expert Connections
By Chase Scheuer and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - State health officials said the state isn’t in the clear for COVID-19 yet.

The health department said 551 new cases were reported on July 9.

Of those, 92 are attributed to the delta variant of COVID-19.

To help prevent even more growth, the State Health Commissioner has been urging people to get vaccinated, and recommends those who are feeling sick continue to get tested for COVID-19.

“Hopefully we’ll keep new cases from rising significantly as new variants emerge and will help ensure we can go back to school in person and maintain normal activities in the fall as planned,” Commission of Health Dr. Lance Frye said. “We all want to have our lives go back to as normal as possible and maintain that. So again, we want to urge everyone to please get vaccinated and follow other mitigation efforts as needed.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

