First Alert Forecast | 7/9AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Friday morning Texoma! Today is shaping up to be a seasonably hot and humid day with some fair weather passing clouds. With a ridge of high pressure building out towards the west and expanding east, it will limit the chance for rain and thunderstorms today. High temperatures will rise into the mid 90s for most with breezy south winds. During the day look for sustained winds at 10 to 15mph with lower gusts but later in the afternoon those gusts will increase to 25mph. Remember, when we talk about dew points, it is a way to show mugginess and we’ll be maxed out again today! With dewpoints in the upper 60s to low 70s it’ll feel sticky and very muggy outside today. The heat index values will be some-what higher than air temperatures so keep that in mind if you find yourself outside today!

Overnight, look for conditions to stay dry and clear with temperatures falling into the low to mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

The weather pattern will shift over the weekend but not before we see a mostly dry day tomorrow. Conditions will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Ahead of the strong cold front expected to move during the evening, temperatures will soar in the mid to upper 90s area wide. Southwest winds at 10 to 10mph.

Now let’s talk more about the details of tomorrow’s front:

The front will develop during the day near Kansas providing storms in that area. It is looking to move into the northern part of the state by Saturday afternoon before entering into our counties during the evening. With enough instability, lift and moisture present some severe storms are possible Saturday night and into the overnight hours. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread during the evening with the top threats being golfball sized hail and winds between 60 to 80mph. A marginal and slight risk are in place for some counties in our area.

These showers and storms will continue to dip southeast as the night goes on. A few lingering showers and possibly some storms on Sunday but any severe weather will stay mainly south of the Red River.

Weather guidance is showing rainfall totals around 2 inches (which I will say is on the higher side) with some localized amounts higher in some area. The good thing however, with the front advancing southward, don’t expect these storms to stall!

Look for some-what “cooler” air for Sunday and Monday behind the front as temperatures will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s. The mugginess despite the front moving in will stick around too! Conditions look to stay dry but another wave of energy is looking to pass by later next week which will increase storm chances again.

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker & Emma Landeros

