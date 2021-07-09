Expert Connections
Kiowa Casino & Hotel donates to hometown heroes

Kiowa Casino & Hotel gives back to local non-profits, fire and police departments
Kiowa Casino & Hotel gives back to local non-profits, fire and police departments(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEVOL, Okla. (KSWO) - Kiowa Casino & Hotel held their 13th Annual Hometown Heroes event July 9 at 2 p.m. Kiowa Casino & Hotel will be presenting checks from their annual Hometown Heroes program to beneficiaries, which includes non-profits, local fire and police departments in the area.

The annual four-month-long promotion is part of the Kiowa in the Community Initiative which gives back a portion of gameplay to local agencies making a difference in the community. Players are invited to participate every Wednesday from March through June by using a Rewards Club card to play games.

“Our Hometown Heroes make daily sacrifices, keeping our community safe, healthy and supported,” Director of Marketing Callie Singh said. “As many first responders and non-profit organizations continue to struggle with decreased funding, it’s an honor to be able to step up and help.”

Kiowa Casino & Hotel collected about $47,000 in 2021 and will present checks to 16 local agencies this month. Over the past 13 years, players have helped Kiowa Casino & Hotel give more than $310,000.

