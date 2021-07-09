OK GOP members to introduce censure of Senators Inhofe, Lankford

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the Oklahoma Republican party plan to introduce a resolution against Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford at their party meeting on July 17.

The resolution aims to censure Senators Lankford and Inhofe for “failure to delay the certification of fraudulent electoral votes in the 2020 Presidential election.”

The resolution also calls for the Senators to resign from their positions.

It also targets both Senators for placing blame on President Trump and “MAGA Republicans” for the January 6 riots at the U.S. capitol.

