Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OK GOP members to introduce censure of Senators Inhofe, Lankford

Members of the Oklahoman Republican Party plan to bring forward a censure of Senators James...
Members of the Oklahoman Republican Party plan to bring forward a censure of Senators James Lankford and Jim Inhofe.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Members of the Oklahoma Republican party plan to introduce a resolution against Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford at their party meeting on July 17.

The resolution aims to censure Senators Lankford and Inhofe for “failure to delay the certification of fraudulent electoral votes in the 2020 Presidential election.”

The resolution also calls for the Senators to resign from their positions.

It also targets both Senators for placing blame on President Trump and “MAGA Republicans” for the January 6 riots at the U.S. capitol.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating an overnight shots fired call.
UPDATE: One person injured in overnight shooting in Lawton
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded with the Cache Police Department in an...
An arrest warrant is issued for a man Comanche County man
Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a...
Cache man’s charge amended in rape case
One person was taken to the hospital around 7 p.m. July 7 after an injury accident in east...
One person injured after accident on Flowermound and Gore
Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, police were called after a juvenile was reported under water at...
One taken to hospital after falling into McCasland Pond

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
KSWO GMT 6:30 - 7 - VOD - clipped version
This Friday will be sunny, hot and muggy!
First Alert Forecast | 7/9AM
City of Lawton’s Race Relations Commission to hold meeting
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: An approaching front brings a chance for storms Saturday night