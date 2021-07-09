OSBI calls attention to 2006 cold case from Hollis

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is calling attention to a cold case in Hollis.

The Bureau shared a Facebook post Friday about Marina Rodriguez.

On September 25, 2006, 14-year-old Rodriguez disappeared from her home in Hollis. Her body was found two weeks later in a shallow grave. Investigators said she had been suffocated to death.

On the day of her disappearance, investigators said Francisco Vargas Rogel, an associate of Rodriguez’s family, also disappeared.

In 2006, OSBI reported that Rogel may have gone back to his home country of Mexico.

In the nearly 15 years since Rodriguez’s death, Rogel has still not been found.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 800-522-8017 or you can submit a tip online at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.