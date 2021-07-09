Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI calls attention to 2006 cold case from Hollis

Francisco Vargas Rogel
Francisco Vargas Rogel(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is calling attention to a cold case in Hollis.

The Bureau shared a Facebook post Friday about Marina Rodriguez.

On September 25, 2006, 14-year-old Rodriguez disappeared from her home in Hollis. Her body was found two weeks later in a shallow grave. Investigators said she had been suffocated to death.

On the day of her disappearance, investigators said Francisco Vargas Rogel, an associate of Rodriguez’s family, also disappeared.

In 2006, OSBI reported that Rogel may have gone back to his home country of Mexico.

In the nearly 15 years since Rodriguez’s death, Rogel has still not been found.

#NotForgottenFriday #SomebodyKnowsSomething A material witness warrant has been issued for Francisco Vargas Rogel. He...

Posted by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation - Authorized Page on Friday, July 9, 2021

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at 800-522-8017 or you can submit a tip online at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating an overnight shots fired call.
UPDATE: One person injured in overnight shooting in Lawton
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded with the Cache Police Department in an...
An arrest warrant is issued for a man Comanche County man
Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a...
Cache man’s charge amended in rape case
Just as things seemed to be getting back to normal, Coronavirus cases are beginning to rise...
Covid-19 cases are increasing in the area
Melissa Parish
Woman pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton case

Latest News

Michelle Rahn
Cameron University alumna receives statewide honor
Members of the Oklahoman Republican Party plan to bring forward a censure of Senators James...
OK GOP members to introduce censure of Senators Inhofe, Lankford
First Alert Forecast
KSWO GMT 6:30 - 7 - VOD - clipped version
This Friday will be sunny, hot and muggy!
First Alert Forecast | 7/9AM