State health officials urge vaccination after COVID-19 spike

The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there were 551 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since Thursday and the average over the last seven days is the highest it’s been since mid-April.(KSWO)
By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there were 551 new cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma since Thursday and the average over the last seven days is the highest it’s been since mid-April.

The health department reported there have been 92 cases of the Delta Variant found in Oklahoma, but that Delta is not the only variant in our state. In total, there have been 850 total cases of COVID-19 variants found in the state.

Despite the increase in cases, state health officials hope things can get back to normal through the rest of the summer.

“Hopefully we’ll keep new cases from rising significantly as new variants emerge and will help ensure we can go back to school in person and maintain normal activities in the fall as planned. We all want to have our lives go back to as normal as possible and maintain that. So again, we want to urge everyone to please get vaccinated and follow other mitigation efforts as needed,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

In total, about 60-percent of Oklahomans over 18 have been vaccinated, which equates to just over 1.5 million people.

“Of those, we’ve had about 896 total breakthrough cases emerge among those individuals who have been fully immunized. This still represents less than .06% of those fully vaccinated here in Oklahoma so the vaccine is doing a very efficient job,” said State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone.

Dr. Frye said they continue to encourage people to get vaccinated, particularly people between the ages of 12 and 34.

“It may not seem a priority when you’re young and healthy, but COVID and it’s variants can cause illness, hospitalization and even death so we really want to encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated at this time,” Frye said.

Because of 4th of July gatherings, Dr. Frye said they expect to see increased numbers over the next few weeks. He also says they are in constant talks with Governor Stitt’s office, and at this time there have been no discussions about reissuing emergency declarations because of Covid-19.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

