Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Western Swing Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony begins this weekend

Western swing dancers and musicians have filled the coliseum in Lawton for their annual Hall of...
Western swing dancers and musicians have filled the coliseum in Lawton for their annual Hall of Fame Induction ceremony event happening July 9 and 10.(KSWO)
By Makenzie Burk
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Western swing dancers and musicians have filled the coliseum in Lawton for their annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony event happening July 9 and 10.

It’s a three day event full of dancing and music.

Western Swing was invented in the 1930′s, and began as string bands tried to emulate the music that was popular at the time.

It has developed quite over the years

The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest will hold six events like this each year. Two are in Oklahoma, two in Texas and two in Missouri.

They are a non-profit organization which gives back to the community.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawton Police Department is investigating an overnight shots fired call.
UPDATE: One person injured in overnight shooting in Lawton
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department responded with the Cache Police Department in an...
An arrest warrant is issued for a man Comanche County man
Michael Myott has been charged with rape by instrumentation and lewd or indecent acts to a...
Cache man’s charge amended in rape case
Just as things seemed to be getting back to normal, Coronavirus cases are beginning to rise...
Covid-19 cases are increasing in the area
Melissa Parish
Woman pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton case

Latest News

I-44 narrows at South Highway 7 and Lee Boulevard
Francisco Vargas Rogel
OSBI calls attention to 2006 cold case from Hollis
Michelle Rahn
Cameron University alumna receives statewide honor
Members of the Oklahoman Republican Party plan to bring forward a censure of Senators James...
OK GOP members to introduce censure of Senators Inhofe, Lankford