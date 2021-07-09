Western Swing Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony begins this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Western swing dancers and musicians have filled the coliseum in Lawton for their annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony event happening July 9 and 10.

It’s a three day event full of dancing and music.

Western Swing was invented in the 1930′s, and began as string bands tried to emulate the music that was popular at the time.

It has developed quite over the years

The Western Swing Music Society of the Southwest will hold six events like this each year. Two are in Oklahoma, two in Texas and two in Missouri.

They are a non-profit organization which gives back to the community.

