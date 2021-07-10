Duncan man among two killed in boating accident at Lake Texoma

Expert Connections
By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Two men, including a Duncan resident were killed in a boating accident at Lake Texoma early Saturday morning.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says three men were traveling in a boat when steering malfunctioned, causing the boat to turn sharply, ejecting all three men. OHP reports the boat then began circling, striking all three of the men in the water.

62-year-old Eddie Wayne Hines of Duncan and 80-year-old Devered Dee Hines of Cordell were pronounced dead at the scene. The third man was rescued by witnesses in another boat.

