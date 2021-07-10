Expert Connections
First Alert Forecast (7/10 AM)

Warm and muggy day with rain chances increasing later this afternoon
By Emma Landeros
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday Texoma! Today will be another warm and muggy day with a high of 95° and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-20 mph with wind gusts between 20-25 mph. Heat index values will top off at 102 this afternoon so if you have any outdoor plans, make sure you are staying hydrated throughout the day! A cold front will make its way across Texoma throughout the afternoon/evening hours bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. There is a chance to see strong-to-severe thunderstorms with main threats including hail up to the size of golf balls and 60-80 mph wind gusts. Parts of eastern Texoma are also in a marginal risk for thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall.

Throughout Sunday morning, the rain will eventually start to taper off with a few lingering showers mostly south of the Red River. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. We will remain slightly cooler compared to today, continuing to stay below average.

Temperatures will warm back up into the mid-to-upper 90s by the middle of the week.

Have a great and safe weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

