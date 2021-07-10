Lawton Farmers Market hosts annual tomato festival

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gardeners from across the area brought their tomatoes to the Lawton Farmers Market Saturday morning for the annual tomato festival.

The festival allowed gardeners to submit their home-grown tomatoes into a variety of contests, like prettiest, ugliest, best tasting, biggest and best in show. There was also a salsa contest. Farmers Market President Dr. Edward Legako said this was a record-breaking year for the festival.

“We had the most entries we’ve ever had in the best tasting tomato contest. It’s just been fun to see everyone come out and to come by the booth and look at the different types of tomatoes from the biggest, to the prettiest, the ugliest, the best in show, all the different categories we had there today,” Legako said.

Legako said his favorite part of the event is being able to teach others about tomatoes. Cordelia Jacobi took home the prize of prettiest tomato in today’s contest but was quick to give all the credit away.

“I think my husband did very hard work in the garden, he does a pretty good job. I had faith in God that we were going to win, that’s what it was,” Jacobi said.

Jacobi said she is now excited to eat her championship winning tomato.

