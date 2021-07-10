Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Farmers Market hosts annual tomato festival

By Will Hutchison
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gardeners from across the area brought their tomatoes to the Lawton Farmers Market Saturday morning for the annual tomato festival.

The festival allowed gardeners to submit their home-grown tomatoes into a variety of contests, like prettiest, ugliest, best tasting, biggest and best in show. There was also a salsa contest. Farmers Market President Dr. Edward Legako said this was a record-breaking year for the festival.

“We had the most entries we’ve ever had in the best tasting tomato contest. It’s just been fun to see everyone come out and to come by the booth and look at the different types of tomatoes from the biggest, to the prettiest, the ugliest, the best in show, all the different categories we had there today,” Legako said.

Legako said his favorite part of the event is being able to teach others about tomatoes. Cordelia Jacobi took home the prize of prettiest tomato in today’s contest but was quick to give all the credit away.

“I think my husband did very hard work in the garden, he does a pretty good job. I had faith in God that we were going to win, that’s what it was,” Jacobi said.

Jacobi said she is now excited to eat her championship winning tomato.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Lawton Saturday morning
Francisco Vargas Rogel
OSBI calls attention to 2006 cold case from Hollis
Just as things seemed to be getting back to normal, Coronavirus cases are beginning to rise...
Covid-19 cases are increasing in the area
Lawton police are seeking a man who they said vandalized his former job.
Warrant issued for man involved in second degree burglary in Lawton
Melissa Parish
Woman pleads guilty in 2019 Lawton case

Latest News

Russell Anderson introduced us to Ranger this week
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Ranger
A historic Duncan school turned senior center needs renovations.
Historic Duncan school turned senior center in need of renovations
Kiowa Casino hosting fireworks show Monday night
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Madison
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Madison